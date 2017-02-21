TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Environmental impact of Chennai oil spill to be mapped

Collision between two shipping vessels outside the Kamarajar Port at Ennore led to the oil spill

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tamil Nadu, oil spill
Members of the Pollution Response Team removing black oil washed ashore as a thick oily tide from the sea lapped at the coast, a day after an oil tanker and an LPG tanker collided near Kamarajar Port in Ennore in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

The National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management in Tamil Nadu has been tasked with mapping the environmental impact of the oil spill following a collision between two ships last month in Chennai.

Environment Secretary A N Jha said that the enquiry on the shipping company involved in the accident is ongoing and action will be taken based on the report.

"The National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management in Tamil Nadu has been assigned the task to map the impact of the oil spill. The Environment Ministry has taken a lot of measures," Jha said.

He said soon after the accident, the Environment Ministry had issued guidelines to the Ministry of Shipping to take all urgent measures under the Environment Protection Act.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) too had issued directions and guidelines under powers vested in them, he said.

"Our regional office in Chennai and regional experts have gone and been in touch with Tamil Nadu government and coastal authorities. They have been sending us reports on a day-to-day basis," he said.

The Environment Ministry had earlier said that it is likely to issue a show cause notice to the Kamarajar Port (Ennore port) in Chennai for "mishandling" the oil spill following a collision between the two ships.

"That enquiry is going on and as soon as we get the report from the Ministry of Shipping, they will take action," Jha said when asked whether any action will be taken against the company.

On January 28, two shipping vessels had collided outside the Kamarajar Port at Ennore, resulting in rupture of a ship and oil spill.

The mishap had occurred at around 4 AM on January 28 when 'M T BW Maple', with a flag of Isle of Man, was leaving the port after emptying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and 'M T Dawn Kanchipuram', loaded with petroleum oil lubricant (POL) was on its way to the berth at the Kamarajar Port at Ennore.

The seawater had blackened and some turtles were found dead near the north Chennai shoreline following the incident.

