Environmental impact of Chennai oil spill to be mapped

The National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management in has been tasked with mapping the environmental impact of the oil spill following a collision between two ships last month in Chennai.

Secretary A N Jha said that the enquiry on the shipping company involved in the accident is ongoing and action will be taken based on the report.

"The National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management in has been assigned the task to map the impact of the oil spill. The Ministry has taken a lot of measures," Jha said.

He said soon after the accident, the Ministry had issued guidelines to the Ministry of Shipping to take all urgent measures under the Protection Act.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) too had issued directions and guidelines under powers vested in them, he said.

"Our regional office in Chennai and regional experts have gone and been in touch with government and coastal authorities. They have been sending us reports on a day-to-day basis," he said.

The Ministry had earlier said that it is likely to issue a show cause notice to the ( port) in Chennai for "mishandling" the oil spill following a collision between the two ships.

"That enquiry is going on and as soon as we get the report from the Ministry of Shipping, they will take action," Jha said when asked whether any action will be taken against the company.

On January 28, two shipping vessels had collided outside the at Ennore, resulting in rupture of a ship and oil spill.

The mishap had occurred at around 4 AM on January 28 when 'M T BW Maple', with a flag of Isle of Man, was leaving the port after emptying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and 'M T Dawn Kanchipuram', loaded with petroleum oil lubricant (POL) was on its way to the berth at the at

The seawater had blackened and some turtles were found dead near the north Chennai shoreline following the incident.