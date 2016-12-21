Ethnic distrust drives Manipur into crisis situation again

The Northeastern state of is again in the grip of ethnic tension.

Over a month-long economic on the two lifeline National Highways (NHs) is choking the state, with prices of essential commodities including petrol, diesel and LPG hitting the roof.

The areas badly affected due to the ongoing economic are the valley districts, which also include the capital town of Imphal. Violence and arson have already erupted in valley against the economic leading to clamping of curfew by the district administration.

is a state inhabited my many ethnic communities, prominent among them are the Meities (residing in the Valley) and Nagas (mostly in the hill districts). The hill districts encircle the valley and there has been a history of distrust between the two communities and the current unrest can also be traced back to the past tensions.

The Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government announced to create seven new districts by bifurcating all the five hill districts and two valley districts. The decision didn’t go down well with the community. They felt that more than an administrative one, the move was aimed at dividing the community.

The community also felt sidelined as Hill Area Committees were not consulted by the state government before arriving at the decision. The Hill Area Committees are formed to protect the rights of hill people, and under Article 371(C) of the Constitution, they must be consulted on matters relating to tribal people in Manipur.

On November 1, the United Council (UNC), the umbrella organisation of the community, imposed an indefinite economic on NHs 2 and 37 in protest against the government’s decision. The two NHs, which enter the from Nagaland and Assam respectively, pass through Naga-dominated hill districts before reaching the valley and capital town Imphal. With railway penetration negligible in Manipur, these two highways serve as the lifelines of the state for carrying goods. There were also incidents of violence, including torching of trucks and government offices by blockade-supporters in hill districts.

The has affected the people in the valley badly as the extreme scarcity of goods, including medicine and fuel, looms large. In retaliation, the people of the valley also imposed on roads going towards hill districts. The situation took an ugly turn on December 18 in valley when 22 vehicles going towards hills were burned down.

Reports said only vehicles carrying Nagas were targeted. Curfew had to be immediately clamped in a bid to control the situation. Sporadic incidents of violence were since reported from many other areas in the valley, prompting the state administration to impose curfew in fresh areas. The situation remains volatile in the valley currently, with tensions running high.

Though the state government reiterated that the decision to create new districts was purely from an administrative point of view, it didn't cut any ice with the Nagas. With tension escalating further, the Centre has rushed additional forces to Manipur.

The UNC, which said would continue with its programme for an indefinite period, on Wednesday demanded imposition of President’s rule in the state. Meanwhile, the chief minister of Nagaland, TR Zeliang, asked both the Centre and the state government to ensure safety of life and property of people in Manipur. He has sought the Centre’s intervention in defusing the crisis in the neighbouring state.