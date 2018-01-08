Euphoric reception for Rahul Gandhi in Bahrain as he meets PIOs

arrived in on Monday as part of his outreach to the Indian diaspora.

tweeted: "Euphoric reception for on his arrival at Kingdom of "

It also said this was Gandhi's first foreign visit since his elevation as in December.

"Fans and well wishers throng the Airport to greet Gandhi," the party tweeted.

Gandhi's visit is part of his interactions with Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs). Gulf countries have the biggest Indian diaspora of more than 35 lakh.

will be chief guest at the three-day valedictory function organised by 'Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin' (GOPIO) starting on Monday.

Delegates from 50 countries are participating in the event.

Apart from meeting Prince , is also likely to meet

will also have an interactive session with business leaders of Indian Origin.

Gandhi's outreach is being seen as a move to popularise among the large Indian diaspora.

engages with the diaspora during his visits abroad.