Europa League draw: Arsenal-CSKA, Atletico-Lisbon to clash in quarters

Arsenal-CSKA Moscow and Atletico Madrid-Sporting Lisbon are the highlights of the draw for the Europa League quarter-finals, held here on Friday.
In the other two matches, drawn by the ambassador of the football tournament final, former French international Eric Abidal, RB Leipzig are set to face Olympique de Marseille and Lazio will face Salzburg, reports Efe.
The quarter-final matches are scheduled for April 5 and April 12.
The draw for the semi-finals is scheduled for April 13.
The semi-final matches are scheduled for April 26 and May 3.
The final will be played on May 16 at the Stade de Lyon.
Matches of the Europa League quarter-finals:
RB Leipzig (Germany) - Olympique de Marseille (France)
Arsenal (England) - CSKA Moscow (Russia)
Atletico Madrid (Spain) - Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)
Lazio (Italy) - Salzburg (Austria).
