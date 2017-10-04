Evidence of Indian contribution to 'zero' unveiled

If diplomacy and persuasion succeed, there could be an historic homecoming, albeit temporarily, of the Bakhshali Manuscript — the oldest recorded evidence of the origin of the zero symbol, an Indian invention. A government source disclosed the Indian High Commission in London is making efforts to take the manuscript to India for display. It remains to be seen if the Bodleian Library, owners of the priceless document, grants permission to ship such a precious item all the way to India. Meanwhile, a folio from the manuscript was shown for the first time at a public ...