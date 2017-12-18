EVM bashing should stop now, says former CEC T S Krishnamurthy

Former Chief Commissioner T S said today that machines (EVMs) are the "real winner" in and elections and their "bashing" should stop now.



When asked over the remarks in some quarters that the EVMs are the "real winner", as of the two Assembly elections are being declared, he said, "I agree."



"They (EVMs) have done their job well. After all, the has increased its position (in compared to the last elections). Some leaders of the have been defeated. EVMs have served the purpose", told PTI.On being asked whether EVM "bashing" should stop now, he said, "It should.""If they (critics of EVMs) have anything to say, let them go to the and prove it. There is no point talking about (criticising EVMs) in every election," he said.Both the and the are "guilty of attacking the EVMs", said, pointing to a book written some years ago by spokesperson G V L that was critical of EVMs."The parties...if they want to show their responsibility, they have to go to the courts or go to an independent body of technical experts and prove it," he said."Both the parties should realise that there is no point talking about the machine. If you have any genuine concern, prove it to the (that EVMs can be manipulated), or call IIT Directors and show it to them," added.Amid a raging debate over the trustworthiness of EVMs, he had said earlier this month that they are credible, robust and reliable, and expressed his "unwavering faith" in them and their "infallibility".Raising apprehensions that EVMs could be tampered with, last week demanded that ballot papers be used during the upcoming assembly polls in the Congress-ruled state.Apprehensions about possible through was raised by the opposition duringthe assembly elections in Gujarat, which the ElectionCommission had termed "baseless".