EVMs, VVPAT machines to be used in all future elections, clarifies EC

All future will be held using voter verifiable paper audit trail or VVPAT machines, along with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the of India (EC) announced on Friday.

Chief Election Commissioner A.K. Joti on Friday told the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of and Union Territories to develop extensive training programmes on VVPATs to prepare the electoral officers to use the paper trail machines, along with the

The Commission is holding a two-day conference of here that started on Friday to "review performance as well as to explore new initiatives and improve and voter experience".

Joti also stressed on the need to provide e-services to stakeholders and the need to develop gateways for various of the

He said that systematic voter education and electoral participation (SVEEP) should be developed as a core area of

Senior officials also participated in the conference and made presentations on pivotal issues like and VVPATs, electoral registration officers' net, electoral roll, SVEEP, monitoring, social media and paid news, among others.