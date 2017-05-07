Ex-BCCI boss Srinivasan proposes notice to ICC, backtracks after objection

-
ALSO READN Srinivasan cannot represent BCCI in ICC meet, says SC How the ICC's new financial model is killing BCCI's cash cow CSK will be back with a bang in 2018, says N Srinivasan SC appoints four-member panel led by former CAG Vinod Rai to run BCCI BCCI pads up for crucial meet on April 24 over distribution of revenue
-
Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President N Srinivasan on Sunday had to backtrack after initially suggesting that a notice be sent to the ICC for reducing India's revenue share from $570 million to $293 million.
In fact, eyebrows were raised as to how the 71-year-old Tamil Nadu strongman, for the first time in a BCCI meeting, faced resistance and had to pull back.
"I won't say there was a confrontation. But when Mr Srinivasan joined the SGM via Skype, the first thing he spoke about was issuing a notice to ICC. There was an immediate objection from Maharashtra Cricket Association president Abhay Apte and IPL GC chairman Rajeev Shukla. Srinivasan didn't expect that," a state unit official present at the meeting, told PTI.
"The main objection was that sending a notice would jeopardise India's chances as a 30-day cure of breach period would only end after June 4. A few others also voiced their dissent. Suddenly Srinivasan gauged that this is not the BCCI that he ruled with iron hand. He agreed and said 'I am not in war with ICC. I also want cricket to continue'."
When Committee of Administrators head Vinod Rai was asked about Srinivasan attending the meeting, he didn't want to read too much into the matter.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU