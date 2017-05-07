Ex-BCCI boss Srinivasan proposes notice to ICC, backtracks after objection

Eyebrows were raised as for the first time in BCCI meeting he faced resistance and had to pull back

Eyebrows were raised as for the first time in BCCI meeting he faced resistance and had to pull back

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President on Sunday had to backtrack after initially suggesting that a notice be sent to the for reducing India's revenue share from $570 million to $293 million.



In fact, eyebrows were raised as to how the 71-year-old strongman, for the first time in a meeting, faced resistance and had to pull back.



"I won't say there was a confrontation. But when Mr joined the SGM via Skype, the first thing he spoke about was issuing a notice to There was an immediate objection from Cricket Association president Abhay Apte and GC chairman didn't expect that," a state unit official present at the meeting, told PTI.



"The main objection was that sending a notice would jeopardise India's chances as a 30-day cure of breach period would only end after June 4. A few others also voiced their dissent. Suddenly gauged that this is not the that he ruled with iron hand. He agreed and said 'I am not in war with I also want cricket to continue'."



When Committee of Administrators head was asked about attending the meeting, he didn't want to read too much into the matter.

Press Trust of India