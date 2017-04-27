Ex-Bigg Boss contestant seeks anticipatory bail in molestation case

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Swami Om, who along with his associate is accused of molesting and threatening a woman, has moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail.

Swami Om, whose anticipatory bail plea was earlier dismissed by the court, has filed the second application seeking the same relief.

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal listed the plea for consideration on May 10.

The plea filed through advocate A P Singh alleged that the woman trespassed the ashram of co-accused along with some police officials known to her.

He alleged that the woman lodged a false FIR to defame the accused.

The same court had earlier dismissed his anticipatory bail plea, saying the allegations against him were grave and he could hamper the investigation.

It had said the accused could intimidate witnesses and no ground for anticipatory bail was made out as he was involved in four other cases.

The court had also rejected the anticipatory bail plea of co-accused Anand.

As per the FIR lodged at IP Estate police station in Central Delhi, the woman was allegedly wrongfully restrained by Swami Om, a former contestant of the TV reality show 'Bigg Boss', and Anand when she was going home and they started abusing her and indulged in objectionable acts.

When the complainant requested them to leave her, they dragged her into their room and attempted to her, the FIR said.

The woman had claimed in her complaint that and Anand had ripped off her clothes on February 7. The woman alleged that they had attempted to humiliate her in full public view a few days earlier in Rajghat area in New Delhi. No arrest has been made in the case.