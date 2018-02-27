JUST IN
Ex-CM Virbhadra case: ED to bring Tarini Group director before court today

Singh is accused of accumulating assets worth around Rs 6.03 crore which were disproportionate to his total income during his tenure as Union minister

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Virbhadra Singh, CM Virbhadra Singh
File photo of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday will produce apprehended director of Tarini Group of Companies, Vakamulla Chandrasekhar, before the Patiala House Court, with respect to a disproportionate assets case involving former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

On February 16, the ED had arrested Chandrasekhar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly providing an amount of Rs 5.9 crore to Singh and his family members through his three personal bank accounts.

On a related note, Singh is accused of accumulating assets worth around Rs 6.03 crore which were disproportionate to his total income during his tenure as Union minister.
