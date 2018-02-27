Ex-CM Virbhadra case: ED to bring Tarini Group director before court today

-
ALSO READCongress hoodwinked people; it made tall claims but did nothing: PM Modi Not PM but his key officers culpable, says judge No proposal of PSB merger under consideration: Govt 50,000 Aadhaar enrolment operators suspended for violating process: Govt Triple talaq bill to be introduced in Parliament on Dec 28
-
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday will produce apprehended director of Tarini Group of Companies, Vakamulla Chandrasekhar, before the Patiala House Court, with respect to a disproportionate assets case involving former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.
On February 16, the ED had arrested Chandrasekhar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly providing an amount of Rs 5.9 crore to Singh and his family members through his three personal bank accounts.
On a related note, Singh is accused of accumulating assets worth around Rs 6.03 crore which were disproportionate to his total income during his tenure as Union minister.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU