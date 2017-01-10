TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Watch out! You can get handcuffed or tied for unruly behaviour on flights
Business Standard

Ex-Indian cricket captain Saurav Ganguly receives anonymous death threat

The cops have been informed

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday said he has received a death threat from an unnamed source.

"I got the letter couple of days back. I have informed the police about the same," the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President said.

The iconic batsman was scheduled to go to Midnapore district to attend Vidyasagar University's programme jointly organised with the District Sports Association on January 19.

The letter, it was learnt, advised him to refrain from visiting the area.

However, the state police said they have no such information so far.

"We have no such information at this moment," a senior police official said.

 

 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Ex-Indian cricket captain Saurav Ganguly receives anonymous death threat

The cops have been informed

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday said he has received a death threat from an unnamed source.

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday said he has received a death threat from an unnamed source.

"I got the letter couple of days back. I have informed the police about the same," the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President said.

The iconic batsman was scheduled to go to Midnapore district to attend Vidyasagar University's programme jointly organised with the District Sports Association on January 19.

The letter, it was learnt, advised him to refrain from visiting the area.

However, the state police said they have no such information so far.

"We have no such information at this moment," a senior police official said.

 

 

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Ex-Indian cricket captain Saurav Ganguly receives anonymous death threat

The cops have been informed

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday said he has received a death threat from an unnamed source.

"I got the letter couple of days back. I have informed the police about the same," the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President said.

The iconic batsman was scheduled to go to Midnapore district to attend Vidyasagar University's programme jointly organised with the District Sports Association on January 19.

The letter, it was learnt, advised him to refrain from visiting the area.

However, the state police said they have no such information so far.

"We have no such information at this moment," a senior police official said.

 

 

image
Business Standard
177 22