Ex-Indian cricket captain Saurav Ganguly receives anonymous death threat

Former captain on Monday said he has received a from an unnamed source.

"I got the letter couple of days back. I have informed the police about the same," the Association of Bengal (CAB) President said.

The iconic batsman was scheduled to go to Midnapore district to attend Vidyasagar University's programme jointly organised with the District Sports Association on January 19.

The letter, it was learnt, advised him to refrain from visiting the area.

However, the state police said they have no such information so far.

"We have no such information at this moment," a senior police official said.