People should try non-drug treatment options like massage or stretching for most cases of before choosing treatment with over-the-counter or prescription drugs, according to new guidelines.

If the began recently, the guidelines recommend superficial heat, massage, acupuncture or spinal manipulation. If patients wish to take medication, they should use nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen, or skeletal muscle relaxants prescribed by a doctor. Acetaminophen and steroids are not recommended for low back pain, according to the guidelines.

But for — defined as that’s lasted more than 12 weeks - the American College of Physicians (ACP) recommends people hold off on medications.

The new guidelines apply to low that does not radiate to other parts of the body like the legs, said Nitin Damle of the Alpert Medical School of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, also the president of the ACP.

Patients with low that radiates to other parts of the body need further evaluation, Damle told Reuters

Low is one of the most common reasons people visit US doctors’ offices each year, according to the ACP in the Annals of Internal About a quarter of US adults report low at least one day during the previous three months.

“Most is self-limited,” said Damle. “It’s common, will go away given enough time and patients can help themselves initially by trying some heat and stretching before going to see a physician.”

The new guidelines are based on a review of studies that looked at the use of drug and non-drug therapies for low The review did not look at creams or injections, however.

Based on the review, the ACP recommends that people who have been suffering with try non-drug therapies such as exercise, acupuncture, mindfulness-based stress reduction, tai chi, yoga, biofeedback, cognitive behavioural or spinal manipulation.

If those methods don’t work, the guidelines say the next step should be NSAIDs or the medications duloxetine, which is marketed as Cymbalta, or tramadol, which is marketed as Ultram.

Opioids should only be considered as last resorts, and only prescribed after doctors discuss their risks and benefits with patients.

“If you’re going to have to use opioids, use them in the smallest dose possible with the least frequency and smallest prescription,” said Damle.