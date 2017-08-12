Expelled from Congress, 7 Gujarat MLAs resign as legislators, will join BJP

Seven MLAs in Gujarat, who were expelled from the party after they had voted against party candidate Ahmed Patel in the polls, have resigned as legislators, Assembly Speaker Ramanlal Vora said today.



Cracking down on dissidents in Gujarat, the had on August 9 expelled from the party for six years former Leader of Opposition Shankarsinh Vaghela and the seven MLAs who cross-voted in the on August 8.



"Seven MLAs submitted their resignation to me at my residence last night," Vora said.The seven MLAs include Vaghela's son Mahendrasinh.Two rebel MLAs Raghavji Patel and Bholabhai Gohel, whose votes were invalidated by the Commission, due to which the victory of the candidate was possible, have also submitted their resignation.The others who have submitted their resignations are Amit Chaudharuy, C K Raulji, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Karmasinh Patel."I asked them if they are doing this (resigning) due to any pressure or threat, to which all of them replied in the negative," the Speaker said."We have completed the formality of giving resignation from the post of MLA," Mahendrasinh Vaghela told reporters.He said the seven MLAs who resigned last night and three out of the six who had earlier resigned would soon join theHowever, his father, who is among the eight who were expelled by the Congress, would not join the ruling party, Mahendrasinh Vaghela said.The had 57 MLAs in the Assembly until six of them resigned last month.On August 8, eight MLAs gave their votes to candidates in the RS polls, following which they were expelled from the party on August 9.Of the six MLAs who had resigned last month, ahead of the polls, three later joined the The remaining three had not taken any decision on joining at that time.The three MLAs, who joined the last month, were Balwantsinh Rajput, Tejashreeben Patel and Prahlad Patel.The other three who had not joined the were Ramsinh Parmar, Chhanabhai Chaudhary and Mansinh Chauhan.The pitted Rajput against candidate Ahmed Patel in the polls, but the former eventually lost despite cross-voting by some the MLAs.