Acting Secretary and Treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhary's touched a whopping Rs 1.56 crore and Rs 1.71 crore respectively in the financial year (FY) 2015-16, 2016-17 and in three months from April this year, according to details available in a report prepared by the Supreme Court-appointed (CoA).

The CoA, in their fifth status report to the court, has given the entire break up in the report and the under various heads which includes air-fare, TA/DA, accommodation, foreign exchange allowance and other expenditures.

Acting Secretary Amitabh took a whopping Rs 65,04,124 lakh on air tickets and Rs 42.25 lakh as TA/DA from the He also received Rs 29,54,068 in foreign exchange as and when he represented the at international forums.

His for stay (hotel or otherwise) have been Rs 13,51,061 while office have been Rs 3.93 lakh. He also received an additional Rs 1,31,421.

The total amount for the two financial years and the current year (till June) amounts to Rs 1,56,01,993.

On the other hand, Haryana-based Anirudh's air ticket bills during the period was Rs 60,29,210 and TA/DA amounted to a whopping Rs 75, 07,553.

Aniruddh also spent Rs 17,64,966 in foreign exchange while stay charges (accommodation) were Rs 11,03,893.

Under the head, 'Other Expenses', Aniruddh was sanctioned Rs 3,41,603 with Rs 2.37 lakh earmarked for telephone expenses, taking the total amount to a whopping Rs 1,71,58,330.

In contrast, during this phase acting President C K Khanna has spent only Rs 6,52,084 in all.