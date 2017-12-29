Explained: Delhi govt's 'home delivery' project and why it got rejected

Delhi Government's ambitious 'home delivery' project has become a flashpoint in its tussle with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who recently rejected the project citing security threats.

The project aims to provide doorstep delivery of public services like issuance of caste certificate, marriage registration, birth and death certificate. They also include the issuance of driving licences, transfer of ownership of vehicles, old age pension, and new water/sewer connections.

The government had planned to roll out the scheme by February 2018 with 40 services and add 30 more services to it every month.

According to the plan shared by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while announcing the scheme in November, the request for a document could be made through a call at a designated call center. Thereafter, a representative from the government appointed agency would visit the applicant's residence to get the required documents.

“The Mobile Sahyak (representative) will be equipped with all necessary machines such as biometric devices and a camera. For home delivery services, the applicant would be charged a nominal fee which is yet to be decided,” he said.

The project, however, has now hit a roadblock after the office of LG raised objections over the service.

LG's office on Tuesday said the proposed project has been sent back for reconsideration as it had implications for the safety of women and senior citizens, possibility of corruption, bad behaviour, breach of privacy, loss of documents, etc. while adding unnecessary expenditure for the government and the people. Baijal also pointed out that the trips by the agency employees would add to the congestion and pollution on the roads.

He instead suggested the Delhi government to shift to 100 per cent online delivery of services.

The clarification came after Sisodia took to Twitter on Tuesday to express disappointment over LG rejecting the proposal.



LG rejects proposal of doorstep delivery of 40 govt services like caste-birth-address certificates, licences, social welfare schemes, pensions, registrations..etc



LG sends it back for reconsideration. LG says digitalization of services enough. No need for doorstep delivery. 1/N — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 26, 2017

Most of these services r already digital. Yet, long queues in offices. Despite digitalization, most people still hv to run around govt offices with docs etc. Under doorstep delivery scheme, a govt rep wud visit ur house on a ph call to collect, certify n upload ur docs.2/N — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 26, 2017

LG has taken decision without knowing field reality. Announcement of doorstep delivery scheme was welcomed by all sections of society.



Huge setback in Del govt’s efforts to provide good and corruption free governance.. 3/N — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 26, 2017