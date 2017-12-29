Explained: Delhi govt's 'home delivery' project and why it got rejected

-
ALSO READDelhi smog: Has LG Baijal approved your odd-even scheme, NGT asks AAP govt LG V30+ review: Sturdy smartphone with a bit of everything for everyone LG V30 will sport FullVision P-OLED 6-inch screen of QHD+ resolution LG Q6+ with FullVision screen launched at Rs 17,990: Know features, specs Job openings at LG 2017 - 2018
-
LG rejects proposal of doorstep delivery of 40 govt services like caste-birth-address certificates, licences, social welfare schemes, pensions, registrations..etc
— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 26, 2017
LG sends it back for reconsideration. LG says digitalization of services enough. No need for doorstep delivery. 1/N
Most of these services r already digital. Yet, long queues in offices. Despite digitalization, most people still hv to run around govt offices with docs etc. Under doorstep delivery scheme, a govt rep wud visit ur house on a ph call to collect, certify n upload ur docs.2/N— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 26, 2017
LG has taken decision without knowing field reality. Announcement of doorstep delivery scheme was welcomed by all sections of society.— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 26, 2017
Huge setback in Del govt’s efforts to provide good and corruption free governance.. 3/N
Should LG have power to express difference of opinion with elected govt on such critical matters of public interest n be able to scuttle such measures? Public hugely suffering because of that... 4/4— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 26, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU