External Affairs Ministry launches Twitter Seva

Expanding its social media outreach, on Friday launched a ' Seva' service with an aim to centralise its grievance redressal mechanism by bringing over 200 social media handles including those of and regional passport offices under one platform.

Under the new service, a tweet to any handle of the Ministry will automatically land in the Seva platform which will provide for prompt resolution of the grievances.

The service brings together accounts of 198 abroad, 29 regional passport offices and eight other handles such as @MEAIndia, @Indiandiplomacy and @MEAQuery.

Under the service, authorities concerned will be assigned to resolve problems and difficulties of people on a real-time basis, said officials.

"With the adoption of Seva, our commitment to serve our people in India and across the globe in an enhanced, timely and transparent manner will take a new leap forward which will act as an umbrella platform of all handles," Minister of State for External Affairs General said at the launch event.

Speaking on the occasion, India's Head of News and Government Raheel Khursheed said the new service will operate on a citizen-first approach.

Asked about recent hacking of handles of several high profile personalities, Khursheed said their e-mail servers were hacked to get access to accounts. He said a two-step authentication process has been suggested as part of added security feature for the handles.