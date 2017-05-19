EY, Automation Anywhere tie up to help drive efficiency for companies

With openings of an AI centre in India, EY enhances automation to deploy emerging technologies

Consultancy firm and Automation Anywhere, a robotic process automation service provider, have collaborated globally to help increase efficiency and reduce costs.



The synergy is part of EY's broader intelligent automation strategy to drive client value, a company release said.



"... We are helping our clients in key sectors such as manufacturing, consumer and financial services to support growth with the formation of a digital workforce," said Weston Jones, Global Advisory RPA and Intelligent Automation Leader.



is firming up plans to enhance its suite of automation and related offerings with the opening of an AI centre in India that can help organisations find new ways to deploy emerging technologies across a range of functions in their business environment and build a more digital workforce.



"Automation Anywhere's platform, which combines robotics, cognitive intelligence and analytics to address business problems, aligns with EY's vision of providing intelligent automation approaches to clients," said Milan Sheth, Advisory Partner and Technology Sector Leader, India.



Globally, has driven more than 100 automation projects for 70 clients in 25 countries, bringing cognitive capabilities to enterprises in pharmaceutical, manufacturing, telecommunications, consumer products, banking and insurance sectors.

Press Trust of India