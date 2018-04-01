Facebook-Cambridge Analytica row: Digital data is irreversible, says expert

While advertisers are unlikely to shift their budgets over the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica crisis, they are uneasy about the relationship. Two experts weigh in on the implications for Indian brands and consumers Digital data is irreversible Whether you like it or not digital data is there and is available everywhere.

The question is what can be legitimately used and what cannot be. What will constitute violation of privacy and what will not. These are ethical questions that the data leak episode has raised and I think the debate will have to focus its attention on this ...