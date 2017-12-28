Facebook scraps test asking users to sign up with Aadhaar names

World’s largest social networking site Facebook
has scrapped a new test feature in which it asked people to use the name they had provided on their Aadhaar
card when signing up for its service, after users began questioning the company’s intent behind the move.
In a statement on Thursday, Facebook
clarified that it was not collecting Aadhaar
data but only trying to get users to open accounts using their actual names. It said it asked users to do so in order for their family and friends to be able to identify them more easily.
“We are not collecting Aadhaar
data and do not require people to enter their Aadhaar
name when they sign up to Facebook.
The goal of this test was to help new users understand how to sign up to Facebook
with their real name and connect with their friends and family,” the company’s statement read.
Social networks have been abuzz after users found the message, which Facebook
was sharing on its signup page. Users proposed theories that along with Aadhaar
names and an already existing base of phone numbers, Facebook
could boost its targeting of users for ads, especially political ads.
Facebook
said that it had no integration with Aadhaar
and did not require users to authenticate themselves with the unique identity authority for using its service. The company said it merely altered the language of its communication to see if more people would sign up for its service using their actual names.
Unlike many other social networks, Facebook
requires users to enter their full names which are displayed to the public on its platform. While several privacy experts have pointed out that this isn’t the safest of policies on the Internet and could promote stalking and other crimes, Facebook
continues to retain the policy.
However, despite this requirement, Facebook
has no mechanism to verify if an user is using their actual name to create an account. This is how people can still create fake and pseudo accounts on the social network. The communication asking users to utilise their Aadhaar
names was a test to see if more users begin using their real names to sign up.
Facebook
has termed the entire ordeal as a test, which it has now completed as it hit the number of users it had intended to get. The company said any other interpretation of Facebook
seeking people’s Aadhaar
information for signing up for its service was wrong.
“The test ran with a small number of users in India and has now finished. As with all tests, we may learn new things that help us provide a better sign-up experience for people joining Facebook, but we currently have no plans to roll this test out further,” the company added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU