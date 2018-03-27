Facebook to remain EC's social media partner for Karnataka polls: CEC

Observing that utilisation of cannot be stopped due to instances of "aberrations," O P today said the would remain the poll panel's partner during the assembly elections.

He also said the cell of the would go into the issue of App of politicians and political parties sharing user data without the users' consent.

He said the cell will make its recommendations on the issue to the Commission which would then take a call.

"Any aberration won't stop the use of modern technology... banks frauds have taken place, but we don't stop banking," told a press conference while announcing the assembly poll schedule.

He was asked if the would continue to be the EC's partner in the wake of reports that its user data had been harvested by a company without the users' consent.

He said the would continue to be its partner. "It is. We have a page," he said.



Also Read: No question of cutting ties unless Facebook is proved guilty: CEC Rawat

The CEC said that the is a reality and the will take all precautions at its command, to prevent episodes which adversely affect Indian elections.

The CEC had last week said the poll panel would coordinate with the enforcement agencies for suggestions to prevent "unlawful" activities such as attempts to influence polls.

He had made the remarks following revelations about data harvesting by the British poll consultancy firm through

The data scandal erupted after a whistleblower revealed that Cambridge Analytica, a data firm with ties to Trump's 2016 campaign, accessed personal data from 50 million users of the website without their knowledge, and might have kept that data even after the giant told the company to delete it.

The uses to encourage young people to enrol as voters.