Faced UPA govt's hostility when I was CM; stalled Gujarat's development: PM

Prime Minister on Sunday said that he had to face the hostility of the Centre when he was the chief minister of Gujarat in 2012.

After launching the in the poll-bound Gujarat, the prime minister alleged that the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government even made efforts to stall industries and growth in the state.

"When I was serving as the chief minister of Gujarat in 2012, I faced hostility from the then Central Government. Efforts were made to stall industries and the state's growth. Over the last three years, we have changed that and given importance to the development of Gujarat," he said, while addressing a gathering here.

Praising the long coastline of the state, the prime minister said the government should harness opportunities arising due to it and make efforts to develop the coastal infrastructure.

Highlighting the importance of the ferry service, Prime Minister asserted that the project was a first of sorts and was like a dream-come-true for the people of the state.

"This ferry service will not be restricted to this one route. We are planning to link other places also through ferries. This will start the phase of social and economic development. Thousands of new jobs will be created," the prime minister asserted.

Prime Minister also urged the people to explore opportunities in animal husbandry.

He also said the Centre would soon build a Maritime University and a Maritime Museum in Lothal and was also planning for an alternative road from Bhavnagar to Alang-Sosia ship-recycling yards.

"Sadly, our transport sector was not integrated enough. We have changed that in the last three years. The goal is to make our transport sector integrated and state-of-the-art. We are planning to extend the route to the other parts of Gujarat," he said.

Prime Minister inaugurated the first phase of the Saurashtragha Roll-on Roll-off ferry service here. With the opening of this Rs. 615-crore ferry service, the distance between Saurastra and South Gujarat regions will be less than an hour via-sea route.

This passenger movement service will reduce the distance between the Ghogha and Dahej from 310 km by road to just 30 km, which can be covered in one hour.