Facets of God's own country, Kerala, you never knew existed

The first images that pop up in your mind when you hear the name 'God's own country', Kerala, are of the backwaters, coconut trees, house boats and of course Kathakali, elephants, chanda (a percussion instrument) melam and puttu with kadalai or fish curries. But not many would have seen the beautiful waterfalls, rivers and a Kerala in which coconut trees are sparse. This is a Kerala of beautiful green valleys as you drive by and of deep forests that reveals the tribal way of life and breathtaking trekking points. Welcome to North Kerala, a lush green topography ...