Facets of God's own country, Kerala, you never knew existed

The first images that pop up in your mind when you hear the name 'God's own country', Kerala, are of the backwaters, coconut trees, house boats and of course Kathakali, elephants, chanda (a percussion instrument) melam and puttu with kadalai or fish curries. But not many would have seen the beautiful waterfalls, rivers and a Kerala in which coconut trees are sparse. This is a Kerala of beautiful green valleys as you drive by and of deep forests that reveals the tribal way of life and breathtaking trekking points. Welcome to North Kerala, a lush green topography ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?