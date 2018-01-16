Failed innovation? E-cigarettes proving to promote, not deter tobacco use

In a recent study, a group of scientists have found nonsmoking adolescents who use e-cigarettes, smokeless or water pipes are more likely to start conventional cigarettes within a year.

A new research by UC San Francisco, analysed data from a nationally-representative sample of more than 10,000 adolescents, ages 12 to 17, which makes it the largest study to date to estimate the impact between alternative use and the subsequent start of conventional in youth.

The team discovered that any form of tobacco, including e-cigarettes, was associated with future smoking, especially when adolescents used more than one product.

It means that novel products have the potential to undermine public gains in combatting

Study's Benjamin W.

Chaffee, an at the UCSF School of Dentistry, said, "We found that teens who experimented with in any form were at greater risk of future In the last few years, research has focused on the potential of to engage never- adolescents in use."

He added, "Our findings confirm that the use of the full range of products, including e-cigarettes, cigars, water pipes, and smokeless tobacco, is associated with greater odds of future "

The research also showed that almost 90 percent of adult smokers smoked their first by the time they were 18.

In recent years, non- products have become increasingly popular among youth, especially e-cigarettes, the most common form of used by youth.

In 2016, nearly four million middle and high school students used at least one product, and 1.8 million of the students reported using two or more products, studies have shown.

The study was published in jounrnal JAMA Pediatrics.