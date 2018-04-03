Fake news order withdrawal is a victory of democracy, media: Congress

Senior said today that the Centre's withdrawal of a press release on 'fake news' within 24 hours of issuing it was a victory of democracy and the media.

Through the press release on fake news, the had attempted to bring restrictions on the media's autonomy, he alleged.

"The government had to withdraw it (the press release) within 24 hours and this is a big victory of democracy and the media. I congratulate all journalists who unitedly opposed the decision," said Vikhe Patil, the of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly.

"In the name of fake news, the government had sought to impose restrictions on the autonomy of the media," he said in a tweet posted in Marathi.

Yesterday, the said the accreditation of a could be permanently cancelled if the scribe was found generating or propagating

Once the complaint is registered for determination of fake news, the accreditation of the journalist, whoever "created and/or propagated" the fake news, will be suspended till the determination regarding the is made, the ministry had said.

However, the press release did not define what is

The guidelines drew sharp reaction from the opposition and journalists.

The Prime Minister's Office today ordered the to withdraw its press release on fake news, holding that the decision on what constitutes should be left to press bodies.

According to official sources, the PMO felt that the government should not interfere in the matter.

Follwing orders from the PMO, the I and B ministry withdrew the guidelines to regulate