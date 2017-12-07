Fans go gaga on Twitter over Virat-Anushka Italian wedding rumours

JUST IN
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli are said to be dating for quite some time. On Wednesday, reports circulated on social media that Virat and Anushka aka 'Virushka' might be getting married this month in Italy. There was buzz that they would be tying the knot between December 11 and 13. However, Anushka’s spokesperson soon rubbished all such gossip saying that there was “absolutely no truth in it”. 
 
Reports of actor Anushka Sharma getting married to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli next week are untrue, the Bollywood star's spokesperson said. Their fans were not buying this though. The initial rumour was enough for the internet to get into a tizzy and wishes started pouring online. 
 
It was in December last year that reports of Virat and Anushka's wedding first broke. But they also turned out to be false. The internet has been humming with stories of their wedding over the next few months.In October, a newspaper reported that an Italian wedding may be on the cards for the couple. The rumours deepened after Virat was rested for the remaining ODI series against Sri Lanka.
 
Several people took to Twitter to extend their wishes to the gorgeous couple over the rumours. #Virushka started trending on the social network. Here’s how Twitterati reacted:
First Published: Thu, December 07 2017. 10:47 IST

