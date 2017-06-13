Farm loan waiver: Sena says it has remained in power to check lazy people

On Tuesday, said the loan waiver decision was due to its constant "throttling" of the and that it has opted to remain in power to shake chairs of "lazy" persons.

The Sena said the protests by farmers had its backing and the party's message was "either to announce a complete loan waiver or get strangulated to death".

"The adopted a dictator-like stand over farmer protests. Yet, their unity defeated the By announcing an in-principle loan waiver, the has managed to loosen the noose that had tightened around its neck," the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamna'.

It said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should be congratulated for announcing a loan waiver without asking for a guarantee that farmers henceforth will not commit suicide.

"We are not in power to merely warm (ministers) seats but shake the seats of lazy persons. Though we cannot give a guarantee about (what will happen) tomorrow," it added.

The Sena said the should also give in-principle approval to stop the construction of the Samruddhi corridor on the Mumbai-Nagur Expressway.

"Farmers loan waiver should not get stuck in the intricacies of the word 'in-principle' or it will bear the brunt of breaching the trust of people. The should immediately clarify the time period to fulfil the announcement," the Sena said.

Two days ago, the had announced a loan waiver for farmers and decided to form a committee to decide the criteria of debt relief, after which cultivators called off their protests.

"The has, in principle, decided to waive farmers' loans with certain stipulations. The loans with small and medium land holdings stand waived from today itself," Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil had said.