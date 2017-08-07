Farooq Abdullah warns of uprising if Article 35A is abrogated

Conference President and member Farooq Abdullah on Monday warned of an "uprising" if of the Constitution was abrogated.

Speaking to the media at his residence after a meeting of opposition leaders, he said: "When it will come to that decision, you will see this mass rising. Don't forget when the Amaranth land row happened in 2008, people rose overnight.

"Abrogation of will lead to a far greater revolt. I wonder if the government will be able to hold that."

The meeting attended by the Conference, Congress and others was called by Abdullah to discuss the fallout of any abrogation of Article 35A, which empowers the Jammu and Kashmir assembly to define the state's permanent residents and their privileges.

The Article came into force through a Presidential order in 1954. It has been challenged in the Supreme Court by an NGO.

Those seeking abrogation of argue it was not added to the Constitution by following the procedure prescribed for amending the Constitution under Article 368.