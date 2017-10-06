Fashion Design Council of India celebrates its 30th annual jamboree

Designer Anju Modi is knee-deep in work, putting together the final looks for the upcoming Amazon India Fashion Week. This edition is a particularly significant one for her as it marks 25 years of being part of the fashion industry, and she is trying to encapsulate this journey through her Swadeshi collection. It’s a laurel that she shares with four other veteran designers — Abraham & Thakore, Ashish N Soni, J J Valaya and Payal Jain. The work by each of them has become a marker of sorts in contemporary fashion history. However, the milestones don’t end there. Yet ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?