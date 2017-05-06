Fasting offers no special weight loss benefits

Alternate-day has gained some popularity as a weight-loss technique, but a rigorous trial has found that it works no better than ordinary restriction.

Researchers randomised 100 overweight and obese people to one of three groups: alternate-day fasting; a restricted to 75 per cent of regular daily energy intake; and a control group that followed their usual eating plan. The researchers tracked intake, and all participants were generally healthy at the start of the study.

At six months, both the and the restricted groups had lost 6.8 per cent of their By one year, the group was down 6 per cent, and the restriction group 5.3 per cent. In other words, there was no statistically significant difference between the two diets. The alternate-day group had the highest dropout rate: 38 per cent dropped out of the study, compared with 29 per cent for the restriction group and 26 per cent for the controls.

The senior author, Krista A Varady, an associate professor of nutrition at the University of Illinois, Chicago, said that while is not for everyone, it could be worth a try.

In any case, she added, “There’s nothing magical here. We’re tricking people into eating less food, in different ways.”