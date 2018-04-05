4 films, 2 shows and multiple brands in flux as Salman faces 5 yrs in jail

Twenty years after the incident came to light, actor/producer Salman Khan has been sentenced to five years in jail and a fine of Rs 10,000. This puts the future of his numerous projects in uncertianity. Khan is slated to star in four major films over the next two years – Race 3, Dabangg 3, Kick 2 and Bharat. While the last three are in the pre-production stage, Race 3 is currently in production in the UAE.

Analysts say that the cost of these four films together would be in the range of Rs 4-5 billion. Khan has been the star of some of Bollywood’s most successful films, the latest being Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) which went on to make Rs 3.39 billion at the domestic box-office.

“It’s too early to say if the projects will be shelved or the Salman (Khan) will be replaced by another actor. If he gets bail and is allowed to finish the immediate projects, then at least Race 3 can release on the announced date,” says a trade analyst.

Race 3, the third in the action thriller franchise is slated for an Eid release this year. The other three films are said to be slated for release over the next two years.

Apart from this, the actor anchors Colors’ flagship reality show – Bigg Boss. This year, he was also expected to return to Sony Entertainment Television (SET) as the channel revives its game show Dus Ka Dum. Khan hosted the game show in its initial run during 2008 and 2009. Khan is among the highest paid anchors in the country today with estimates pegging his per episode earning from Bigg Boss last year at Rs 60 million.

Khan is also among the most sought after celebrity endorsers in the country. He was the face of Thums Up for over a decade off and on till the two recently parted ways. He is currently the face of brands like Appy Fizz, Revital, Paragon (footwear) and Astral Pipes among others. Khan’s estimated annual endorsement fee are Rs 120 to 150 million per year per brand. This puts him in league with the other Khans, Aamir and Shah Rukh.