Fearing arrest, Hafiz Saeed seeks Pak protection ahead of UN team's arrival

attack mastermind and on Tuesday filed a petition in the seeking protection from arrest ahead of the arrival of the UNSC's sanctions monitoring team, saying the government wants to arrest him at the behest of and the US. The monitoring committee of the 1267 will be visiting this week for an assessment of Islamabad's compliance with the world body's sanctions regime. The two-day visit is likely to begin from Thursday. A media report yesterday said will not allow the committee any direct access to (JuD) or his entities. Saeed, anticipating a possible action against him and his organisations, filed the petition through his A K Dogar seeking the court's direction to the restraining it from arresting him and taking action against and The founder of (LeT) said the government of has plans to take adverse action against him. "The wants to arrest me at the behest of and India," he said, adding that the US and Indian lobby for the last many years has been trying to prove that he was "somehow involved in attacks". further said the government of had detained him for 10 months without any legal ground. A judicial review board, however, ordered his release after the government's failure to justify his house arrest. requested the court to restrain the government from "acting in a manner which is not permitted by law and direct it to enforce fundamental rights of the petitioner under Article 9 of the Constitution at remain at liberty". also boasted that he is "founder/chairman of and (FIF) and has established 142 schools, three universities and for the last many years is engaged in activities of public welfare". Talking to reporters here, said he would welcome the UN team to visit the and FIF centres in the country. "The UN team will come to know our public welfare work if it visits our centres," he said. The UN team's visit is taking place amid increasing pressure on from the US and Indian governments with respect to inadequate implementation of the sanctions on and entities linked to him. The State Department had said last week that the US had clearly conveyed its concern to on and called for his prosecution "to the fullest extent of the law". It also said that Saeed's name was on the UN list of designated terrorists. was listed under Resolution 1267 in December 2008.

The UNSC sanctions list includes the names of JuD, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e- Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, FIF and other groups and individuals. The UNSC monitoring committee oversees the sanctions measures imposed by the under the rules. The member states are required to freeze without delay the funds and other financial assets or economic resources of designated individuals and entities. Last week, banned companies and individuals from making donations to the JuD, the FIF and other organizations on the UNSC sanctions list. was released from house arrest in in November. He was under detention since January, 2017. The is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the attack that killed 166 people. It has been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014.