Federal Bank is scouting for officers and clerks

Federal Bank is looking out for aspirants to team up as in scale I grade and Interested and eligible candidates can apply online only through the bank’s website. Last date to apply for the same is June 16, 2017.



Touted as one of India’s leading private sector banks, issued a notification on June 2, 2017 announcing the recruitment drive. The bank has however not disclosed the number of candidates it intends on appointing in the positions.



Dates to remember



Opening date of online registration gateway June 2, 2017 Closing date of online registration gateway June 16, 2017 Tentative date for online aptitude test June 24, 2017

Eligibility criteria

Category Application fees SC/ST 250 General/ Others 500

Category Application fees SC/ST 350 General/ Others 700

Name of the test Number of questions Maximum marks Time Verbal ability - English language 30 30 Composite time of 90 minutes for all the tests together Logical aptitude - reasoning 30 30 Quantitative / numerical ability 30 30 General, socio-economic and banking awareness 25 25 Marketing / sales aptitude 20 20 Digital banking 15 15 Total 150 150

Name of the test Number of questions Maximum marks Time Verbal ability - English language 20 20 Composite time of 60 minutes for all the tests together Logical aptitude - reasoning 20 20 Quantitative / numerical ability 20 20 General, socio-economic and banking awareness 10 10 Computer awareness 10 10 Digital banking 10 10 Total 90 90

Candidates interested in the officer posts should either have post graduation in any discipline with minimum 60% marks from any recognized university or other institutions established by an act of parliament or deemed as university. The degree should be completed during academic year 2016-17 in regular mode.The should also have obtained minimum 60% marks in SSC or equivalent exam, 60% marks in plus 2 or equivalent exam and 60% marks in graduation. To be eligible for the post of officer, the should not exceed 26 years as on June 1, 2017 and should be born on or after June 1, 1991.For clerk position, interested candidates should be graduate with minimum 55% marks for Science discipline and minimum 50% marks for other streams during academic year 2016-17 in regular mode from any recognized university or institutions.The candidates should have obtained minimum 60% marks in SSC or equivalent exam and 60% marks in plus 2 or equivalent exam. They should not exceed 24 years as on June 1, 2017 to be eligible for the post of clerk. The should be born on or after June 1, 1993.According the notification, candidates applying for either post should have cleared all papers of the qualifying examination as on the date of process conducted by the bank.Applicants currently residing in Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Karnataka, Orissa, Punjab or Tamil Nadu need to submit domicile certificate. There is no relaxations in age for any categories (OBC, SC and ST).Eligible candidates have to apply online through the bank’s website only and in English. No other means / mode of application is acceptable. Step-by-step guide on how to submit applications:1. Log on to bank’s official website www.federalbank.co.in 2. Click on the Careers tab3. Under the Current Openings tab, click Apply Online under Recruitment process for the post of & Clerks4. Fill in the relevant details as sought in the online application form5. Save the Document6. Modify details, if required, and click on Submit only after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled are correct7. Uploading photograph & signature as per the required specification8. Click on Submit button to complete the online application9. Proceed to the online payment gateway.10. Make the necessary payments as applicableCall letter can be downloaded from the Bank’s website prior to the date of online Bank may send communications with regard to the selection process & final interview to the registered e-mail ID / mobile number. In case, a does not have a valid personal e-mail ID / own mobile number, he/ she should create his/ her e-mail ID and mobile number before applying online.The fees can only be paid online through the payment gateway, using a Master / Visa Debit or Credit card, Net Banking. The payment towards recruitment application fees has to be made before June 16, 2017, i.e. the date of closure of online registration gateway. On successful completion of the transaction through the payment gateway, the online application form will be generated with the payment details.Non-refundable fees for clerksNon-refundable fees for officersCandidates will be shortlisted based on online aptitude test, group discussion (GD) and (PI). The online will be followed by a psychometric questionnaire for a maximum duration of 15 minutes. The process will be conducted in various centers depending upon the number of candidates. Only the candidates shortlisted in the online will be called for the second phase of selection process consisting of GD and PI.The online pattern for the recruitment of officer consists of six sections:The online pattern for the recruitment of clerk consists of six sectionsThere will be negative marks at the rate of 0.25 for wrong answers. The qualifying criteria will be decided by the bank as per its selection / recruitment policy.who joins the bank as officer in scale I will be offered the following pay scale Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020. Dearness allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), City Compensatory Allowance (CCA) will be paid as per rules of the bank. Medical aid, hospitalisation scheme, leave fare concession, retirement benefits and other perquisites will be admissible as per bank’s rules. The present compensation for the post of officer on a cost to company basis posted at Cochin is Rs 8.04 lakh (approximately) on an annual basis and the approximate monthly take home pay is Rs 43,000 (approximately).Candidates who join as will be offered the following pay scale Rs 11,765 to Rs 31,540. DA, HRA, CCA will be paid as per rules of the bank in force from time to time depending upon the place of posting. Medical aid, hospitalisation scheme, leave fare concession, retirement benefits and other perquisites will be admissible as per bank’s rules. The present compensation for the post of clerk posted at Cochin is Rs 3.61 lakh on an annual basis and the approximate monthly take home pay is Rs 21,000.Candidates selected as will be on probation for a period of 2 years and will required to execute a service agreement upon joining the bank undertaking to serve the bank for 2 years or to pay the Bank a sum of Rs. 50000 in case the leaves the Bank before completion of the service period.Shortlisted will be on probation for a period of 6 months and will have to execute a service agreement upon joining the bank undertaking to serve the bank for 2 years or pay the bank a sum of Rs 30, 000 in case the leaves the bank before completion of the service period.Headquartered at Aluva, Kochi, Kerala, Federal Bank, as on March 31, 2016, has 1252 branches spread across 24 Indian states. It also has a 1516 strong ATM network across the country. The bank has recently opened representative offices in UAE. According to official statement, the bank clocked its highest-ever quarterly operating profit at Rs 549 crore for the quarter and year ended as on March 31, 2017.