Federal Bank is scouting for officers and clerks

Federal Bank is looking out for aspirants to team up as officers in scale I grade and clerks. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online only through the bank’s website. Last date to apply for the same is June 16, 2017.
Touted as one of India’s leading private sector banks, Federal Bank issued a notification on June 2, 2017 announcing the recruitment drive. The bank has however not disclosed the number of candidates it intends on appointing in the positions.
Dates to remember
|Opening date of online registration gateway
|June 2, 2017
|Closing date of online registration gateway
|June 16, 2017
|Tentative date for online aptitude test
|June 24, 2017
Eligibility criteria
Candidates interested in the officer posts should either have post graduation in any discipline with minimum 60% marks from any recognized university or other institutions established by an act of parliament or deemed as university. The degree should be completed during academic year 2016-17 in regular mode.
The candidate should also have obtained minimum 60% marks in SSC or equivalent exam, 60% marks in plus 2 or equivalent exam and 60% marks in graduation. To be eligible for the post of officer, the candidate should not exceed 26 years as on June 1, 2017 and should be born on or after June 1, 1991.
For clerk position, interested candidates should be graduate with minimum 55% marks for Science discipline and minimum 50% marks for other streams during academic year 2016-17 in regular mode from any recognized university or institutions.
The candidates should have obtained minimum 60% marks in SSC or equivalent exam and 60% marks in plus 2 or equivalent exam. They should not exceed 24 years as on June 1, 2017 to be eligible for the post of clerk. The candidate should be born on or after June 1, 1993.
According the notification, candidates applying for either post should have cleared all papers of the qualifying examination as on the date of process conducted by the bank.
Applicants currently residing in Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Karnataka, Orissa, Punjab or Tamil Nadu need to submit domicile certificate. There is no relaxations in age for any categories (OBC, SC and ST).
Application process
Eligible candidates have to apply online through the bank’s website only and in English. No other means / mode of application is acceptable. Step-by-step guide on how to submit applications:
1. Log on to bank’s official website www.federalbank.co.in
2. Click on the Careers tab
3. Under the Current Openings tab, click Apply Online under Recruitment process for the post of Officers & Clerks
4. Fill in the relevant details as sought in the online application form
5. Save the Document
6. Modify details, if required, and click on Submit only after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled are correct
7. Uploading photograph & signature as per the required specification
8. Click on Submit button to complete the online application
9. Proceed to the online payment gateway.
10. Make the necessary payments as applicable
Call letter can be downloaded from the Bank’s website prior to the date of online aptitude test. Bank may send communications with regard to the selection process & final interview to the registered e-mail ID / mobile number. In case, a candidate does not have a valid personal e-mail ID / own mobile number, he/ she should create his/ her e-mail ID and mobile number before applying online.
Application fee
The fees can only be paid online through the payment gateway, using a Master / Visa Debit or Credit card, Net Banking. The payment towards recruitment application fees has to be made before June 16, 2017, i.e. the date of closure of online registration gateway. On successful completion of the transaction through the payment gateway, the online application form will be generated with the payment details.
Non-refundable fees for clerks
|Category
|Application fees
|SC/ST
|250
|General/ Others
|500
Non-refundable fees for officers
|Category
|Application fees
|SC/ST
|350
|General/ Others
|700
Selection process
Candidates will be shortlisted based on online aptitude test, group discussion (GD) and personal interview (PI). The online aptitude test will be followed by a psychometric questionnaire for a maximum duration of 15 minutes. The process will be conducted in various centers depending upon the number of candidates. Only the candidates shortlisted in the online aptitude test will be called for the second phase of selection process consisting of GD and PI.
The online aptitude test pattern for the recruitment of officer consists of six sections:
|Name of the test
|Number of questions
|Maximum marks
|Time
|Verbal ability - English language
|30
|30
|Composite time of 90 minutes for all the tests together
|Logical aptitude - reasoning
|30
|30
|Quantitative / numerical ability
|30
|30
|General, socio-economic and banking awareness
|25
|25
|Marketing / sales aptitude
|20
|20
|Digital banking
|15
|15
|Total
|150
|150
The online aptitude test pattern for the recruitment of clerk consists of six sections
|Name of the test
|Number of questions
|Maximum marks
|Time
|Verbal ability - English language
|20
|20
|Composite time of 60 minutes for all the tests together
|Logical aptitude - reasoning
|20
|20
|Quantitative / numerical ability
|20
|20
|General, socio-economic and banking awareness
|10
|10
|Computer awareness
|10
|10
|Digital banking
|10
|10
|Total
|90
|90
There will be negative marks at the rate of 0.25 for wrong answers. The qualifying criteria will be decided by the bank as per its selection / recruitment policy.
Pay scale
Candidate who joins the bank as officer in scale I will be offered the following pay scale Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020. Dearness allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), City Compensatory Allowance (CCA) will be paid as per rules of the bank. Medical aid, hospitalisation scheme, leave fare concession, retirement benefits and other perquisites will be admissible as per bank’s rules. The present compensation for the post of officer on a cost to company basis posted at Cochin is Rs 8.04 lakh (approximately) on an annual basis and the approximate monthly take home pay is Rs 43,000 (approximately).
Candidates who join as clerks will be offered the following pay scale Rs 11,765 to Rs 31,540. DA, HRA, CCA will be paid as per rules of the bank in force from time to time depending upon the place of posting. Medical aid, hospitalisation scheme, leave fare concession, retirement benefits and other perquisites will be admissible as per bank’s rules. The present compensation for the post of clerk posted at Cochin is Rs 3.61 lakh on an annual basis and the approximate monthly take home pay is Rs 21,000.
Probation period and undertaking
Candidates selected as officers will be on probation for a period of 2 years and will required to execute a service agreement upon joining the bank undertaking to serve the bank for 2 years or to pay the Bank a sum of Rs. 50000 in case the candidate leaves the Bank before completion of the service period.
Shortlisted clerks will be on probation for a period of 6 months and will have to execute a service agreement upon joining the bank undertaking to serve the bank for 2 years or pay the bank a sum of Rs 30, 000 in case the candidate leaves the bank before completion of the service period.
About Federal Bank
Headquartered at Aluva, Kochi, Kerala, Federal Bank, as on March 31, 2016, has 1252 branches spread across 24 Indian states. It also has a 1516 strong ATM network across the country. The bank has recently opened representative offices in UAE. According to official statement, the bank clocked its highest-ever quarterly operating profit at Rs 549 crore for the quarter and year ended as on March 31, 2017.