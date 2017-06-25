Fee hike: 64 students expelled in Ghaziabad over default; parents protest

Khaitan Public School expelled 64 students as their parents did not pay enhanced fees

Scores of parents on Sunday staged a outside a private for expelling 64 students as their parents did not pay enhanced fees, in Rajendra Nagar here.



As many as parents of 29 students have received transfer certificates (TCs) through couriers, member of all parents association of (AIPAUP), Neeraj Bhatnagar said.



The parents staged a sit-in on the road outside Khaitan Public School's entrance due to which traffic was disrupted.



Bhatnagar said the management is acting like a "monarch" and have issued TCs which is against the



The matter is under consideration by the state committee and the management can not take a decision on its own, he said.



District Ministry said the administration can not take any action against schools in this matter.



The matter has been sent to the chief minister's office for its perusal. Only the state committee which has been constituted to resolve the matter of increasing annual development fees of will take a decision on it, she said.



Meanwhile, Assistant Superintendent of Police Anoop Singh reached the and discussed the matter with management.



Later Singh urged the parents to call off their sit-in and clear the roads.



He assured them before schools open after summer vacations on July 3, a meeting will be organised between the parents association and management to sort out the matter.

