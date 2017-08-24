Fema violations: ED raids 12 Delhi locations, residence of former MLA

-
The Enforcement Directorate today conducted searches at a dozen locations in Delhi, including on the premises of a former MLA, in connection with its probe in a foreign exchange violation case.
Officials in the agency said business and residential premises at locations in East of Kailash, Barakhamba Road and few in south Delhi are being searched by the its sleuths, under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
The premises of a former MLA are also being searched. The action is on at about a dozen locations in the national capital, they said.
The searches are said to be in connection with similar raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against a pharmaceutical firm in Gujarat recently.
Further details in the case are awaited.
