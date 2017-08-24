JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Ashwani Lohani takes charge as chairman of Railway Board

Gorakhpur hospital tragedy: FIR against 9, including oxygen supplier
Business Standard

Fema violations: ED raids 12 Delhi locations, residence of former MLA

The premises of a former MLA are also being searched

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The action is on at about a dozen locations in the national capital
The action is on at about a dozen locations in the national capital

The Enforcement Directorate today conducted searches at a dozen locations in Delhi, including on the premises of a former MLA, in connection with its probe in a foreign exchange violation case.

Officials in the agency said business and residential premises at locations in East of Kailash, Barakhamba Road and few in south Delhi are being searched by the its sleuths, under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).


The premises of a former MLA are also being searched. The action is on at about a dozen locations in the national capital, they said.

The searches are said to be in connection with similar raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against a pharmaceutical firm in Gujarat recently.

Further details in the case are awaited.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%