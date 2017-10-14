Few new flights from Delhi airport this winter

There will be very few new flights from Delhi this winter as the country's busiest airport has virtually run out of slots. Delhi airport sees over 1200 flights daily and its three runways can handle 67 aircraft movements per hour. While the terminal expansion is facing delays, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has expressed inability to allow more flights due to runway capacity constraints. A senior executive from a private airline said hardly any new slots have been released to carriers in winter schedule. “Delhi airport is going the Mumbai ...