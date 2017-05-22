TRENDING ON BS
Indian man arrested by Pakistan turns out to be Mumbai-based businessman
Fierce LoC battle: Army slays 4 militants in 36-hr fight, 3 jawans martyred

Army jawans spotted the infiltrators on Saturday and challenged them, starting a fierce battle

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

An Indian Army jawan patrolling at the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, days after ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army in Krishna Ghati sector. Photo: PTI
File photo of an Indian Army jawan patrolling at the Line of Control. Photo: PTI

Four militants were killed by the Indian Army in a fierce encounter that began along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naugam sector in north Kashmir on Saturday. Three soldiers were martyred in the almost 36-hour-long battle with the infiltrators. 

Defence sources said the ongoing operation started on Saturday against a group of militants who were trying to sneak into the Indian side at the LoC. The alert Army jawans foiled the infiltration bid. 

"Two more terrorists were killed today (Sunday), while another soldier attained martyrdom," an Army official said.

Overall, the number of militants killed in the encounter has risen to four, while three soldiers attained martyrdom in the operation, he said.

"The sanitation operation is on along the LoC," the official said, adding that four weapons and other war-like stores had been recovered from the encounter site.

Two militants were killed and two soldiers had lost their lives on Saturday in the encounter.

