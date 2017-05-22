Fierce LoC battle: Army slays 4 militants in 36-hr fight, 3 jawans martyred

Four militants were killed by the in a fierce that began along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naugam sector in north on Saturday. Three soldiers were martyred in the almost 36-hour-long battle with the infiltrators.

Defence sources said the ongoing operation started on Saturday against a group of militants who were trying to sneak into the Indian side at the The alert Army jawans foiled the infiltration bid.

"Two more terrorists were killed today (Sunday), while another soldier attained martyrdom," an Army official said.

Overall, the number of militants killed in the has risen to four, while three soldiers attained martyrdom in the operation, he said.

"The sanitation operation is on along the LoC," the official said, adding that four weapons and other war-like stores had been recovered from the site.

Two militants were killed and two soldiers had lost their lives on Saturday in the