FIFA chief Gianni Infantino congratulates Aizawl FC on I-League win

The Mizoram club became the first club from the Northeast to bag the title

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Aizawl FC
Players of Aizawl Football Club celebrates and poses with the trophy after they won the Hero I-League against Shillong Lajong FC in Shillong.

World football governing body FIFA's President Gianni Infantino on Saturday congratulated Aizawl FC who were recently crowned Hero I-League 2016-17 champions.

In a letter to All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel, Infantino mentioned: "It gives me great pleasure to send my warmest congratulations to Aizawl FC for their first ever league title."

The Mizoram club became the first club from the Northeast to bag the title as they captured 37 points from 18 matches.

"This title is the result of the determination of everyone involved and my congratulations go to the players, the coach, the administration, the entire technical and medical staff as well as the fans for this great achievement," Infantino wrote.

"On behalf of the entire football community, I would like to thank Aizawl FC and your association for helping to spread the positive message of football."

Aizawl FC are slated to take on Chennai City FC in the second match of the upcoming Hero Federation Cup on Sunday.

