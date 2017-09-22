FIFA U-17 World Cup: India's chances and what the tournament means for it

Even after all these years, Ronaldinho still has a hypnotic hold over his audience. The thrills and spills make him football’s version of David Copperfield, just far defter. His preternatural ability allows him to turn a defender and then nutmeg him without even touching the ball, or loft a ball in the path of Diego Costa while looking in the other direction. No, not that Diego Costa, not the one with the hulking frame and the sulking ways; not the one who has just swapped the bitter cold of West London for the cheery warmth of the Spanish capital. This Diego Costa, in fact, plays ...