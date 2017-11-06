File criminal cases against recruitment agents misleading Indians: Sushma

-
Minister of Home Affairs, Sushma Swaraj on Sunday, asserted that she has requested the Protector General of Emigrants (PoE) to register criminal cases against all recruitment agents who mislead and cheat the Indian citizens.
Taking to Twitter the Minister of External Affairs said, "I have requested M C Luther to register criminal cases and proceed against all Recruitment agents who mislead and cheat our citizens."
The External Minister added that she has also asked Luther to proceed against such recruitment agents.
Swaraj's statement comes days after a woman, hailing from Hyderabad, allegedly faced mental and sexual harassment from her employer, in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh.
The woman, Humera Begum, while speaking about the ordeals, had told ANI that she was beaten up and tortured by her employers in Riyadh.
Humera went to Riyadh on July 23, believing the fake promises of an agent, named Sayeed, who said that she would get an opportunity to do 'UMRAH,' there.
She returned to India following Swaraj's intervention.
