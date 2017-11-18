Film industry should boycott IFFI over Padmavati row: Shabana Azmi

Veteran actress on Saturday took to Twitter to urge the Indian to boycott the 48th International Film Festival of (IFFI) in Goa to protest against the threats to actress Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on their upcoming film "Padmavati".



The entire should boycott in protest against the threats to @deepikapadukone SLB and #Padmavati https://t.co/VckVB5yRJp — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) November 18, 2017



In a series of other posts on Twitter, Shabana lashed out at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which has reportedly sent back the film's application, allegedly citing it to be incomplete.



#Padmavatis application to CBFC has been sent back bcoz of incomplete formalities! Really? Or to keep fires stoked for electoral gains? — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) November 17, 2017 Sabki dukaan chal rahi hai under the patronage not of the fringe but of the Govt in power. Filmindustry must stand as 1 with #Padmavati — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) November 17, 2017

Later on, Shabana accused the film fraternity of remaining quiet on the "Padmavati" row.

"Smriti Irani is preparing that's possible only because the Indian brings such acclaim to it, but keeps quiet about 'Padmavati'," she wrote.

"This is exactly like H K L Bhagat and Congress celebrating in Delhi after the murder of Safdar Hashmi in 1989. Cultural annihilation", she wrote.

"Padmavati" is Bhansali's professed tribute to the valour and sacrifice of Rajput queen Rani Various Rajput organisations have demanded that the movie's release be stalled.