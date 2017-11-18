JUST IN
Film industry should boycott IFFI over Padmavati row: Shabana Azmi

In a series of tweets Shabana also lashed out at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for sending back the film's application

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Shabana Azmi at 2002 World Economic Forum
Veteran actress Shabana Azmi on Saturday took to Twitter to urge the Indian film industry to boycott the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa to protest against the threats to actress Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on their upcoming film "Padmavati".



In a series of other posts on Twitter, Shabana lashed out at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which has reportedly sent back the film's application, allegedly citing it to be incomplete.
 

Later on, Shabana accused the film fraternity of remaining quiet on the "Padmavati" row.

"Smriti Irani is preparing IFFI that's possible only because the Indian film industry brings such acclaim to it, but keeps quiet about 'Padmavati'," she wrote.

"This is exactly like H K L Bhagat and Congress celebrating IFFI in Delhi after the murder of Safdar Hashmi in 1989. Cultural annihilation", she wrote.

"Padmavati" is Bhansali's professed tribute to the valour and sacrifice of Rajput queen Rani Padmavati. Various Rajput organisations have demanded that the movie's release be stalled.

 
First Published: Sat, November 18 2017. 14:55 IST

