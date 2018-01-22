Filmfare Awards 2018: From Irrfan to Vidya Balan, complete list of winners

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan took home the best actor trophy for his realistic and effective portrayal of a middle-class father in Hindi Medium, while romantic-comedy Bareilly ki Barfi earned other top two honours, including the best director award for Ashwiny Iyer at the 63rd Filmfare Awards. The second award for Bareilly ki Barfi came for Rajkummar Rao in the best supporting actor category. Held last evening in Mumbai, the prestigious award ceremony gave away the best actor (female) award to Vidya Balan for her heartwarming performance of a housewife-turned-radio jockey in Tumhari Sulu. Vidya, while receiving her award from rekha, gave an impromptu performance.
It was not only for Irrfan but his film won in highest category - taking home the best film award. The dramedy, which marked the debut of director Saket Choudhary, was hit with the masses and the critics and became one of the first successes of Bollywood in 2017, which until then suffered a dry spell at the box office. Much like the last year, the award ceremony more or less belonged to Rajkummar.
.@vidya_balan grooves to her song before receiving her award for Best Actor (Female) from #Rekha and the #JioFilmfareAwards. pic.twitter.com/Ua6YwCOqcZ— Filmfare (@filmfare) January 20, 2018
He won the best actor (critics) award for his hard-hitting performance in survival drama Trapped. The film also won in technical categories - best editing and best sound design. His Newton, which was selected as India's official entry for the upcoming Oscars in the best foreign film category, also received two honours - Best Film (critics) and Best Original story for its writer-director Amit V Masurkar. Later, the actor took to Twitter to thank Filmfare for the awards bestowed on him.
Critics choice for Best Actor (female) went to teenage star Zaira Wasim for Secret Superstar. The film also earned an award in the Best Supporting Actor (female) category for Meher Vij, who played Zaira's mother. Stepping into the world of direction, actor-filmmaker Konkona Sensharma bagged the best debut director for A Death in the Gunj. The suspense drama also won in the best costume and best cinematography categories. The award function co-hosted by Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan saw some starstruck performances and veteran actors on stage including Bollywood's evergreen diva, Rekha as well as Bappi Lahiri. The veteran music composer was honored with Lifetime Achievement Award along with actor Mala Sinha. A glimpse of Ranveer Singh giving a tribute to Bappi Lahiri - in his own iconic way- along with Vidya Balan:
Thank you all you beautiful people for all the encouragement, love & support. @filmfare Best Actor (Critic) for #Trapped, Best Actor (supporting) for #BareillyKiBarfi & #Newton got the best film(Critic). Thank u Mom & U people, ur love keeps me going & inspires me to work harder. pic.twitter.com/8Q9a1vYtaQ— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 21, 2018
Here is a complete list of winners in the 63rd Filmfare Awards:
.@RanveerOfficial and @vidya_balan present the lifetime achievement award to #BappiLahiri at the #JioFilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/XxUr4kM8Pk— Filmfare (@filmfare) January 20, 2018
Best Film: Hindi Medium
Critics' Award for Best Film: Newton
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female): Vidya Balan for Tumhari Sulu
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male): Irrfan Khan for Hindi Medium
Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male): Rajkummar Rao for Trapped
Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female): Zaira Wasim for Secret Superstar
Best Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for Bareilly Ki Barfi
Best Debut Director: Konkona Sensharma for A Death in the Gunj
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao for Bareilly Ki Barfi
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Meher Vij for Secret Superstar
Best Dialogue: Hitesh Kewalya for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Best Screenplay: Shubhashish Bhutiani for Mukti Bhavan
Best Original Story: Amit Newton for Newton
Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Jackie Shroff for Khujli Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Shefali Shah for Juice
People's Choice Award for Best Short Film: Anahut
Best Short Film (Fiction): Juice
Best Short Film (Non-Fiction): Invisible Wings
Best Music Album: Pritam for Jagga Jasoos
Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Roke na ruke naina in the movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Best Playback Singer (Female): Meghna Mishra for Nachdi phira in the movie Secret Superstar Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Ullu ka pattha in the movie Jagga Jasoos Lifetime Achievement Award: Mala Sinha and Bappi Lahiri
Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani for Galti se mistake' in the movie Jagga Jasoos Best Background Score: Pritam for Jagga Jasoos
Best Action: Tom Struthers for Tiger Zinda Hai
Best Cinematography: Sirsha Ray for A Death In The Gunj
Best Editing: Nitin Baid for Trapped
Best Production Design: Parul Sondh for Daddy
Best Sound Design: Anish John for Trapped
