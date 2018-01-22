Filmfare Awards 2018: From Irrfan to Vidya Balan, complete list of winners

star took home the trophy for his realistic and effective portrayal of a middle-class father in Hindi Medium, while romantic-comedy Bareilly ki Barfi earned other top two honours, including the best director award for Ashwiny Iyer at the 63rd Filmfare The second award for Bareilly ki Barfi came for in the best supporting actor category. Held last evening in Mumbai, the prestigious award ceremony gave away the (female) award to for her heartwarming performance of a housewife-turned-radio jockey in Tumhari Sulu. Vidya, while receiving her award from rekha, gave an impromptu performance.

.@vidya_balan grooves to her song before receiving her award for Best Actor (Female) from #Rekha and the #JioFilmfareAwards. pic.twitter.com/Ua6YwCOqcZ — Filmfare (@filmfare) January 20, 2018

It was not only for Irrfan but his film won in highest category - taking home the best film award. The dramedy, which marked the debut of director Saket Choudhary, was hit with the masses and the critics and became one of the first successes of in 2017, which until then suffered a dry spell at the box office.Much like the last year, the award ceremony more or less belonged to Rajkummar.

He won the (critics) award for his hard-hitting performance in survival drama Trapped. The film also won in technical categories - best editing and best sound design. His Newton, which was selected as India's official entry for the upcoming Oscars in the best foreign film category, also received two honours - Best Film (critics) and Best Original story for its writer-director Amit V Masurkar. Later, the actor took to Twitter to thank Filmfare for the bestowed on him.

Thank you all you beautiful people for all the encouragement, love & support. @filmfare Best Actor (Critic) for #Trapped, Best Actor (supporting) for #BareillyKiBarfi & #Newton got the best film(Critic). Thank u Mom & U people, ur love keeps me going & inspires me to work harder. pic.twitter.com/8Q9a1vYtaQ — (@RajkummarRao) January 21, 2018

Critics choice for (female) went to teenage star Zaira Wasim for Secret Superstar. The film also earned an award in the Best Supporting Actor (female) category for Meher Vij, who played Zaira's mother.Stepping into the world of direction, actor-filmmaker Konkona Sensharma bagged the best debut director for A Death in the Gunj. The suspense drama also won in the best costume and best cinematography categories.The co-hosted by Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan saw some starstruck performances and veteran actors on stage including Bollywood's evergreen diva, as well as Bappi Lahiri. The veteran music composer was honored with Lifetime Achievement Award along with actor Mala Sinha.A glimpse of giving a tribute to Bappi Lahiri - in his own iconic way- along with Vidya Balan:

Best Film: Hindi Medium

Critics' Award for Best Film: Newton

In A Leading Role (Female): for Tumhari Sulu

In A Leading Role (Male): for Hindi Medium

Critics' Award for (Male): for Trapped

Critics' Award for (Female): Zaira Wasim for Secret Superstar

Best Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Debut Director: Konkona Sensharma for A Death in the Gunj

In A Supporting Role (Male): for Bareilly Ki Barfi

in a Supporting Role (Female): Meher Vij for Secret Superstar

Best Dialogue: Hitesh Kewalya for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Best Screenplay: Shubhashish Bhutiani for Mukti Bhavan

Best Original Story: Amit Newton for Newton

(Male) in a Short Film: Jackie Shroff for Khujli (Female) in a Short Film: Shefali Shah for Juice

People's Choice Award for Best Short Film: Anahut

Best Short Film (Fiction): Juice

Best Short Film (Non-Fiction): Invisible Wings

Best Music Album: Pritam for Jagga Jasoos

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Roke na ruke naina in the movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Best Playback Singer (Female): Meghna Mishra for Nachdi phira in the movie Secret Superstar Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Ullu ka pattha in the movie Jagga Jasoos Lifetime Achievement Award: Mala Sinha and Bappi Lahiri

Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani for Galti se mistake' in the movie Jagga Jasoos Best Background Score: Pritam for Jagga Jasoos

Best Action: Tom Struthers for Tiger Zinda Hai

Best Cinematography: Sirsha Ray for A Death In The Gunj

Best Editing: Nitin Baid for Trapped

Best Production Design: Parul Sondh for Daddy

Best Sound Design: Anish John for Trapped