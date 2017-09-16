Films with messages strike gold at the box office

One might think that a movie about a husband trying to make a toilet for his wife would not really appeal to an audience seeking entertainment, but Toilet: Ek Prem Katha seems to have rewritten the rules. The Akshay Kumar-starrer has raked in Rs 135 crore since releasing on August 11. And, it is not an exception. Over the past few years, films with some social message seem to be finding favour with audiences — as well as critics — rather than traditional boy-meets-girl romances or dramas. Last year, Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, dealt with ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?