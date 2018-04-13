Finance Minister Arun Jaitley may resume office in North Block next week

may resume office in later next week, sources said. The minister, while recovering at home, continues to receive files and directs work in the Finance Ministry.

Two officials have confirmed that, subject to a go-ahead from the doctors, Jaitley could be back in office. They did not share details on his current medical status. "He has not really taken leave. He continues working from home. Subject to the doctor's approval, he will start working from North Block," said one of the officials.

On Monday, Jaitley underwent at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences where he was admitted last week for a kidney transplant surgery. The surgery has not taken place yet. Jaitley's scheduled trip to the United Kingdom, slated for this week, has been postponed. He had cancelled a number of public appearances and did not take oath after his re-election to the Rajya Sabha. Given Jaitley's physical absence, the seniormost figures are Ministers of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan and Shiv Pratap Shukla.

Jaitley had in September 2014 undergone a bariatric surgery to treat weight-gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition. That surgery was performed at Max Hospital. He had to be later shifted to because of complications. He had a several years ago.