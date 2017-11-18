Financial solutions for promoting recycling

The demand for various goods and services associated with current patterns of economic growth is increasing, but the resources available to us are finite and limited.

Businesses often find that they lack the critical mass and financial support needed to start large-scale efforts to substitute scarce resources or hazardous materials with cleaner, restorative or more regenerative options. Sourcing of secondary raw materials through recovery and recycling from end-of-life products also remains a challenge. As a result, with numerous infrastructure projects being undertaken in ...