FIR against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in Rs 24-lakh cheating case

The case was filed on a complaint of a textile unit owner in Bhiwandi

The Maharashtra police on Thursday lodged a criminal case against Bollywood actress and her husband in a Thane police station for allegedly duping a textile firm owner of Rs 24 lakhs.



"FIR has been registered in police station against Shetty and Kundra under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of IPC," Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil told PTI.



The case was filed on a complaint of a textile unit owner in who alleged that the couple collected the amount on his behalf but did not pay him, another police official said.



"Big Deals, a company in which Shetty and Kundra are directors, collected money from customers for sale of bedsheets on behalf of through TV ads, but did not (allegedly) pay the proceeds," the official said.

Press Trust of India