Fire at Army ammunition depot in Bathinda, no casualties reported

-
ALSO READFacing China at Doklam, Indian Army facing acute ammunition shortage: CAG Defence ministry trims Army flab; 57,000 soldiers to shift to combat roles Indian army prepared for multi-front war, says Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Govt speeds up procurement of 185,000 rifles for firepower-starved Army Can defeat all threats: Pak Army chief's reply to Indian Army chief Rawat
-
A fire broke out at the Army's ammunition depot in Bathinda district of Punjab in the wee hours of Thursday.
There was no report of any casualty in the incident. The blaze was detected in a shed with low-grade ammunition, the sources said.
Several fire tenders were pressed into service and it was finally controlled by 6:30 am, a district administration official said.
"Fire broke out at the Army's ammunition depot here at 5:10 am. It was contained by 6:30 am," Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Diprava Lakra said.
"There is no loss of life in the incident," he said.
Senior Army officers rushed to the spot. The damage caused by the fire would be assessed by the Army.
The assessment of the damage will be done by the Army, he said. Short circuit was stated to be the reason behind the fire, the DC said.
Bathinda is about 240 km from Chandigarh.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU