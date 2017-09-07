JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Nukes can't deter 2-front war with China, Pakistan: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Gauri Lankesh murder: There is method in killings of regional free thinkers
Business Standard

Fire at Army ammunition depot in Bathinda, no casualties reported

The blaze was detected at 5:10 am in a shed with low-grade ammunition

Agencies  |  Chandigarh 

Indian Army, logo
Photo: Twitter (@adgpi)

A fire broke out at the Army's ammunition depot in Bathinda district of Punjab in the wee hours of Thursday.

There was no report of any casualty in the incident. The blaze was detected in a shed with low-grade ammunition, the sources said.

Several fire tenders were pressed into service and it was finally controlled by 6:30 am, a district administration official said.


"Fire broke out at the Army's ammunition depot here at 5:10 am. It was contained by 6:30 am," Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Diprava Lakra said.

"There is no loss of life in the incident," he said.

Senior Army officers rushed to the spot. The damage caused by the fire would be assessed by the Army.

The assessment of the damage will be done by the Army, he said. Short circuit was stated to be the reason behind the fire, the DC said.

Bathinda is about 240 km from Chandigarh.

First Published: Thu, September 07 2017. 11:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU