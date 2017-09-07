Fire at Army ammunition depot in Bathinda, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at the Army's ammunition depot in district of Punjab in the wee hours of Thursday.



There was no report of any casualty in the incident. The blaze was detected in a shed with low-grade ammunition, the sources said.

Several fire tenders were pressed into service and it was finally controlled by 6:30 am, a district administration official said.



"Fire broke out at the Army's ammunition depot here at 5:10 am. It was contained by 6:30 am," Deputy Commissioner Diprava Lakra said.



"There is no loss of life in the incident," he said.

Senior officers rushed to the spot. The damage caused by the fire would be assessed by the

The assessment of the damage will be done by the Army, he said. Short circuit was stated to be the reason behind the fire, the DC said.

is about 240 km from Chandigarh.