Fire at Delhi Metro's Barakhamba Road station; 3 fire tenders rush to spot

Official said smoke was reported from electrical panel at a control room around 10.10 pm

A minor was reported at Delhi Metro's around 10 pm on Thursday, following which three tenders were rushed to the spot.



A official said smoke was reported from an electrical panel at a control room of the station around 10.10 pm and the situation was brought under control within 20 minutes.



Metro services on Blue Line, where the station falls, were not disrupted due to the incident, the Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.



"A minor smoke was reported from one of the technical rooms at Barakahmba Road station, which was likely due to some short circuit. It was cleared by using the exhaust fans of the station.



" brigade was called as a precautionary measure but nothing major was reported. There was no disturbance to services," a spokesperson said.



The is located metres away from the metro headquarters.

Press Trust of India