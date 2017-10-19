Fire breaks out at commercial building in Kolkata; no causalties reported

A massive fire broke out at Corporation (LIC) building in Kolkata's Jawaharlal Nehru Road on Thursday morning.

As per reports, 10 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

As of now no casualties have been reported and the reason of fire is yet to be ascertained.

#WATCH: Fire continues to rage at LIC building on Jawahar Lal Nehru road in #Kolkata. 10 fire tenders working to douse the fire. #WestBengal

Eyewitnesses in the area said that fire spread rapidly from one floor to the others of the building.