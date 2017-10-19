JUST IN
Fire breaks out at commercial building in Kolkata; no causalties reported

Eyewitnesses in the area said that fire spread rapidly from one floor to the others of the building

ANI  |  Kolkata 

LIC building
Smoke blows up after a High rise office building caught fire in Kolkata. Photo: PTI

A massive fire broke out at Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) building in Kolkata's Jawaharlal Nehru Road on Thursday morning.

As per reports, 10 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

As of now no casualties have been reported and the reason of fire is yet to be ascertained.

 

Eyewitnesses in the area said that fire spread rapidly from one floor to the others of the building.
 

 

LIC building
Smoke and flames comes out from the window after a high rise office building caught fire in Kolkata. Photo: PTI

 
First Published: Thu, October 19 2017. 16:17 IST

