Fire breaks out at Mumbai airport's domestic terminal 1B, none hurt

The fire started at a ground floor conference hall and then spread to the first floor of a lounge

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai airport fire
Photo: ANI (Twitter: @ANI)

A fire broke out on Saturday at the Mumbai airport's domestic terminal 1B here, officials said. They said that the fire started at a ground floor conference hall and then spread to the first floor of a lounge near the airport's gate number 9. An official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Disaster Control Room said that the fire started in the afternoon and fire brigade personnel have rushed to the site along with eight fire engines, six jetties and water jets. The official said that there was no report of any casualty and the operation to douse the fire was on.

First Published: Sat, January 13 2018. 16:35 IST

