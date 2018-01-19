JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Aadhaar hearing: Scheme unconstitutional from beginning to end, SC told
Business Standard

Fire breaks out at Navrang Studio in Mumbai's Lower Parel; no casualty

Eight fire engines, seven tankers and an ambulance have been rushed to the spot

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai Fire
Fire breaks out at Navrang Studio. Photo: ANI Twitter (@ANI)

A major fire broke out on the fourth floor of an industrial complex at Lower Parel in Central Mumbai shortly after midnight, an official said on Friday. The fire broke out around 1 am at a dilapidated 'Navrang studio' -- which was shut years ago -- in Todi Mill Compound at Senapari Bapat Marg, he said. So far, no casualty has been reported, the official said, adding that fire fighters are trying to contain the blaze. Eight fire engines, seven tankers and an ambulance have been rushed to the spot. "The studio building is old, unoccupied and precious," the official said, adding that the exact reason of the fire is not yet known. On December 29, a fire broke out in the Kamala Mills Compound in same locality of Central Mumbai in which 14 people were killed and more than 21 injured.

First Published: Fri, January 19 2018. 08:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements